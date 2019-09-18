Pernem police book school management for death of 4 students at Tuem

Mapusa : Pernem police on Tuesday booked the management of Don Bosco boarding school, Tuem, its principal and three teachers for causing death by negligence where four students drowned at a laterite stone quarry in Tuem.

According to Pernem police the mother of a deceased student on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the management of Don Bosco boarding school, Tuem, its principal and three teachers for causing death by negligence. The complaint said that the school management had organised a trek where 44 students were taken to the stone quarry accompanied by three teachers. The complaint further stated that the management has acted in a negligent manner in taking care of her minor son.

Acting on the complaint, Pernem police on Tuesday registered an offence against the management of Don Bosco boarding school, Tuem, its principal and three teachers namely Clifford Nemos, Melroy Mascarenhas and Insafio Pires under Section 304(A) and Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act.

PI Harish Madkaikar said, “Following receipt of a complaint from one of the parent’s of the four students who drowned, we have registered an offence and are investigating the case”.

On Saturday evening a group of 44 students from a Tuem based boarding school along with three staff had gone for trekking wherein six students when they reached an abandoned stone quarry ventured into the water to wash their feet. Police said that the students while washing their feet slipped and fell into the water and drowned. Police said that the staff succeeded in rescuing two of the students.

Following the incident fire, police and other officials were informed who rushed to the spot and began searching for the students with the help of locals.

The deceased are identified as Danish Shaikh, (14) a native of Mumbai and class IX student, Jonas Dias a class VI student, and resident of Cuncolim, Prince Das a class VII student and native of Warkhand and Fredrick Fernandes a native of Mumbai and class IX student.