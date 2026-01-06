Buzz

‘Phirse Kitaab’ campaign culminates in literature festival

nt
nt

NT BUZZ

Goa’s statewide reading movement ‘Phirse Kitaab’, organised by the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO), aimed at reviving the culture of reading and restoring the relevance of books in everyday life, recently culminated in
a literature festival.

The 20-day campaign engaged communities across Goa through diverse literary initiatives. These included school sessions encouraging students to explore reading beyond academics, parenting sessions focused on cultivating reading habits at home, and educator interactions that emphasised the creation of
student-centric libraries.

Read-aloud sessions, reading retreats, meet-the-author interactions, library visits and corner meets enabled participants to engage with books in informal and reflective settings, reinforcing reading as a shared
community practice.

As part of the initiative, the Phirse Kitaab Literature Festival was held on December 27, 2025.

The festival brought together readers, writers, educators, parents and children. A session on designing student-centric libraries was conducted by Booktique Goa’s Elijah D’Souza, who shared insights on creating inclusive and engaging spaces for young readers.

A panel discussion titled ‘Literature for Social Change’, moderated by Shoib Shaikh, featured Talullah D’Silva, Alexandre Moniz Barbosa, Albertina Almeida, Frederick Noronha and Pachu Menon, and examined literature’s role in social awareness, collective memory and critical engagement.

Storytelling sessions by Arthy Muthanna Singh and Barkha Sharda highlighted the emotional power of stories, while creative expression sessions facilitated by Sana Patel, Madeeha Khan and Muskan Siddikhe encouraged artistic exploration.

Children participated in sessions such as ‘Brain Boosters – The Power of Reading’ by Mediha Shah and ‘Joy of Reading – Discovering the Reader Within’ by Akila Bepari.

A parents’ session, ‘Raising Readers – Building the Habit at Home’, was led by Altaf Shah.

The ‘Open Poetry Recital’ featured poetry in English, Hindi, Marathi and Konkani, including works by Abhay Surana, Purnima Desai and Chitra Kshirsagar.

The ‘Literacy Activity Corner’ featured interactive reading activities and a silent reading zone with over 200 books.

Chief guest Damodar Mauzo addressed the closing ceremony, urging writers to write with sincerity and promote local languages.

Chief patron of GIO Goa Asif Hussain spoke on the enduring role of books.

Share This Article
Previous Article The many hues of art
Next Article ‘Charging for 2-second halt at Mopa airport violates concession pact’

You Might Also Like

{ "@context": "https://schema.org", "@graph": [ { "@type": "NewsMediaOrganization", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#organization", "name": "The Navhind Times", "alternateName": "Navhind Times", "url": "https://navhindtimes.in/", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://navhindtimes.in/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/The-Navhind-Times-Logo-Blue-1.png", "width": 600, "height": 60 }, "description": "The Navhind Times, the first and largest circulated English Daily from Goa, has earned the trust, respect and loyalty of the Goans by virtue of its objective reporting, commentaries and features. Launched by the House of Dempos on February 18, 1963.", "foundingDate": "1963-02-18", "founder": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "House of Dempos" }, "slogan": "Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!", "address": { "@type": "PostalAddress", "addressLocality": "Goa", "addressCountry": "IN" }, "contactPoint": { "@type": "ContactPoint", "contactType": "Customer Service", "availableLanguage": ["English"] }, "sameAs": [ "https://www.facebook.com/navhindtimes", "https://twitter.com/navhindtimes", "https://www.youtube.com/navhindtimes", "https://www.instagram.com/navhindtimes", "https://medium.com/@navhindtimes" ], "publishingPrinciples": "https://navhindtimes.in/about-us/", "actionableFeedbackPolicy": "https://navhindtimes.in/contact/", "masthead": "https://navhindtimes.in/about-us/", "missionCoveragePrioritiesPolicy": "https://navhindtimes.in/about-us/", "ethicsPolicy": "https://navhindtimes.in/editorial-policy/" }, { "@type": "WebSite", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#website", "url": "https://navhindtimes.in/", "name": "The Navhind Times", "description": "Breaking Goa News Today | Daily News Goa", "publisher": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#organization" }, "potentialAction": { "@type": "SearchAction", "target": { "@type": "EntryPoint", "urlTemplate": "https://navhindtimes.in/?s={search_term_string}" }, "query-input": "required name=search_term_string" }, "inLanguage": "en-US" }, { "@type": "ItemList", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#newsCategories", "name": "News Categories", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/goanews/", "name": "Goa News", "description": "Latest news and updates from Goa" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/national-news/", "name": "National News", "description": "News from across India" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/worldnews/", "name": "World News", "description": "International news and updates" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/business/", "name": "Business", "description": "Business news and updates" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 5, "item": { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/sports/", "name": "Sports", "description": "Sports news and updates" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 6, "item": { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/opinions/", "name": "Opinion", "description": "Opinion pieces, editorials and commentary" } } ] }, { "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#breadcrumb", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/goanews/", "name": "Goa News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/national-news/", "name": "National News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/worldnews/", "name": "World News" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 5, "item": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/business/", "name": "Business" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 6, "item": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/sports/", "name": "Sports" } } ] }, { "@type": "NewsArticle", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/protesters-threaten-to-intensify-agitation-over-unity-mall-project/#article", "headline": "Protesters threaten to intensify agitation over Unity Mall project", "description": "Threatening to intensify their protest against the tourism department's proposed Unity Mall project in Chimbel, villagers and people from across the state gathered at the project site", "image": "https://navhindtimes.in/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/chimbel-1-860x645.jpeg", "datePublished": "2026-01-05", "dateModified": "2026-01-05", "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "NT Reporter", "url": "https://navhindtimes.in/author/nt/" }, "publisher": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#organization" }, "mainEntityOfPage": { "@type": "WebPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/protesters-threaten-to-intensify-agitation-over-unity-mall-project/" }, "articleSection": "Goa News", "inLanguage": "en-US", "copyrightYear": "2026", "copyrightHolder": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#organization" } }, { "@type": "NewsArticle", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/2-elderly-women-drown-in-rivers-at-tivim-moira/#article", "headline": "2 elderly women drown in rivers at Tivim, Moira", "description": "Two separate incidents of unnatural death were reported from Tivim and Moira on Sunday, in which two 70-year-old women allegedly drowned in rivers.", "datePublished": "2026-01-05", "dateModified": "2026-01-05", "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "NT Reporter", "url": "https://navhindtimes.in/author/nt/" }, "publisher": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#organization" }, "mainEntityOfPage": { "@type": "WebPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/2-elderly-women-drown-in-rivers-at-tivim-moira/" }, "articleSection": "Goa News", "inLanguage": "en-US" }, { "@type": "NewsArticle", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/court-halts-unity-mall-work-at-chimbel/#article", "headline": "Court halts Unity Mall work at Chimbel", "description": "The North Goa principal district court has ordered a halt to the Unity Mall construction work at Chimbel", "datePublished": "2026-01-05", "dateModified": "2026-01-05", "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "NT Reporter", "url": "https://navhindtimes.in/author/nt/" }, "publisher": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#organization" }, "mainEntityOfPage": { "@type": "WebPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/court-halts-unity-mall-work-at-chimbel/" }, "articleSection": "Goa News", "inLanguage": "en-US" }, { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/buzz/#magazineBuzz", "name": "Buzz Magazine", "description": "Buzz magazine covering lifestyle, culture and entertainment", "isPartOf": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#website" } }, { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/bnc/#magazineBnC", "name": "B & C Magazine", "description": "Business and Commerce magazine", "isPartOf": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#website" } }, { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/zest/#magazineZest", "name": "Zest Magazine", "description": "Zest magazine for lifestyle content", "isPartOf": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#website" } }, { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/panorama/#magazinePanorama", "name": "Panorama Magazine", "description": "Panorama magazine section", "isPartOf": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#website" } }, { "@type": "CollectionPage", "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/category/kuriocity/#magazineKuriocity", "name": "Kuriocity Magazine", "description": "Kuriocity magazine for kids and young readers", "isPartOf": { "@id": "https://navhindtimes.in/#website" } } ] }