Picture perfect

Photo Journalists’ Association (PJAG) in association with the Directorate of Art and Culture organised a photo exhibition, felicitation, and prize distribution of the state level photo contest on the occasion of ‘World Photography Day’ at Sanskruti Bhavan, Patto.

Chief guest at the occasion was Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while the guest of honour was Minister for Art and Culture, Govind Gaude. Also present were director, Department of Information and Publicity, Meghana Shetgaonkar; Utpal Parrikar among others.

In the school category, the five best prizes were awarded to Saraa Sansgiri, Nash Angwyn Lopes, Gargi G Shetkar, Arnan Jonathan Dias and Saloni Sanjay Nagde.

Apart from this, 20 of the best photographs were selected by a panel of judges. The list included photographs by Nash Angwyn Lopes, Samarth Updesh Kossembe, Ketan Suresh Naique, Urvi N Kambli, Prachi Atmaram Gauns, Yeshashvi L Kuttikar, Gargi G Shetkar, Manasvi N Majik, Shrikrishnna Rama Naik, Suyash S Chodankar, Vedarth Vivek Joshi, Snusha Samir Shirodkar, Ayush A Salgaonkar, and Liane Rossetti Nunes.

(The exhibition will be on view till August 20 at Sanskruti Bhavan, Patto)