Pilerne SC are Vagator Soccer champs

Panaji: Pilerne SC were crowned champions of the 21st Vagator Soccer tournament after defeating Parish Youth Nuvem 5-4 via tie-breaker in the final played at Vagator on Sunday. The teams finished 2-2 in regulation time.

Parish Youth started off on a promising note and scored their first goal early in the game. Dagley Fernandes scored for the Nuvem side in the 13th minute after he collected a neatly placed pass from Francis Colaco.

Pilerne didn’t take much time to equalise and scored through Sanket Jotkar who collected a horizontal pass from Anson Dsouza and made no mistake to score in the 20th minute.

It was Pilerne’s Anson who scored the second goal for his team in the 28th minute and went into half time with a one goal advantage.

Not too long after the second half began, Parish Youth Nuvem levelled terms in the 49th minute through Nicolau Colaco.

As the final whistle blew, both teams finished with 2-2 on the score board and the tie-breaker was opted.

Yashwant More, Suraj Khautankar, Anson Dsouza, Rayan Pereira and Dwayne Britto scored for the winning side Pilerne SC while Inacio Colaco, Nicolau Colaco, Cedar Colaco and Dagley Fernandes scored for Parish Youth Nuvem.

Milton Marques was the chief guest and distributed the prizes in the presence of Jolan Albuquerque, president of Vagator Parish Youth Sports Club. Judy Fernandes proposed the vote of thanks.

The winners received a prize of Rs 50,000 while the runners-up had to be content with Rs 35,000.

Among the prizes distributed: Krupesh Bandodkar of Pilerne SC was the best goalkeeper of the final, Nicolau Colaco of Parish Youth Nuvem was the best defender of the final, Dagley Fernandes of Parish Youth Nuvem was the best midfielder of the final while Sanket Jotkar of Pilerne SC was the best forward of the final. Anson Dsouza of Pilerne SC received the player of the tournament award and Deep Govekar was the referee of the tournament. Dunes SC took away the best disciplined team award.