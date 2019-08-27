Pilerne SC storm into finals

NT NETWORK

Anjuna

Pilerne Sports Club hammered Dunes Sports Club 5-1 to enter the finals of Anjuna Gymkhana Cup 2019, played at Anjuna Gymkhana ground, here on Monday.

Suraj Kauntankar opened the tally for Pilerne in the 14th minute with a neat finish from the close. Pilerne doubled their lead in the 21st minute as Rajat made a beautiful pass to Sanket Jotkar who made no mistake to shot past Dunes keeper from inside the box.

Two minutes later, Dwayne Britto’s long ranger gave no chance at all to the Dunes keeper as the Bardez side was leading by a 3-0 margin at the halftime.

On crossing over, Pilerne further extended their lead in the 58th minute when Alrich fed Sanket with a fine cross and the last named smartly headed in from close to make it 4-0 for his side. Sanket completed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute making it 5-0 for the Bardez side. Dunes, who were helpless in the entire match, managed to reduce the margin in the 65th minute through Alberto Britto.