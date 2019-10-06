Players from Goa need to be set on the roll by Sergio

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Panaji

FC Goa’s story of Indian Super League (ISL) 5 was one of being so close and yet so far because in Ferran Corominas (Coro) they had the highest goal scorer but not a game changer and it was this difference that distinguishes the champion from the runner up.

In its five year history, FC Goa was nearest to winning the title when they played their first final in Goa. On that evening, a goalkeeping gaffe and raw nerves ended an evening set for celebration into despair and FC Goa has been picking up the pieces ever since.

FC Goa has not made any significant signings for season 6. It has discarded a few elements – some that could have been discarded earlier –and retained the bulk leaving a story line of old wine in a well washed bottle.

Coach Sergio Lobera is a straight thinker and therefore thinking out of the box is something he has not resorted to. Since the time he has joined FC Goa, he has made Ahmed Jahou, Coro, Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous dance the flamenco and the rest keep rhythm. Play has been around these four with Mourtada Fall and Pena being the main components of the defense.

The foreign components of FC Goa follow a simple pattern. Score fast and when you score one, score the other faster and rob opponents of vital settling down time. This has been a game plan that functioned effectively last season and Sergio will look to continue this time. Coro is expected to do the scoring.

FC Goa’s game, since Sergio has been in charge, revolves round Ahmed Jahouh with Edu trying his occasional rangers and Hugo trying to fill in when Coro is bottlenecked. FC Goa scores and wins, but with little diversity in their game.

Mandar Rao Desai has been brought to the defense and when tried in the same position by India coach Igor Stimac, has shown discomfort leaving his team vulnerable when it should not be. Mandar who is a Dempo Sports Club product was first selected for India by former coach Stepehen Constantine in 2015 but could not make it because he did not then understand protocol.

Seriton Fernandes has been a constant as right back and the player who started as midfield player with Sporting Clube de Goa, was used as right back by former FC Goa assistant coach Derrick Pereira and he is one Goan player who has raised eyebrows with his play.

Brandon Fernandes started his playing career for Sporting Clube de Goa before switching to Churchill Brothers from Mohun Bagan and is now trying to exercise his forte with Stimac. He has been amongst goals but has yet to prove to be part of Sergio’s inner game plan with his inability to excel when not with the ball. Brandon with the ball is one thing and without is another.

Lenny Rodrigues who was signed last season from Bengaluru FC has fit the bill but has been unable to add dimensions to Sergio’s style of play. Before, Lenny made things happen or was part of action. He has been playing the recovery role more often, rarely being able to make significant contributions up front – in terms of goals – as a withdrawn midfielder.

From among the other players from Goa in their stable, apart from Liston who showed great promise with Salgaocar FC, ISL 6 could just be a beginning for the rest because Sergio would not want to risk in a competition which is yet to show stability in performances.

Mohamad Ali, Princeton Rebello, and Saviour Gama are the other players from Goa who would like to play more often but would need to struggle for time because Sana has been having a good game on the left.

Princeton Rebello has shown a lot of promise and was even part of the India team and would like to have a regular toe in. Unfortunately for him, like Liston, Sergio seems to have his men where these two are most comfortable playing in.

FC Goa, true to its name, has the highest components of players from Goa. Yet, Sergio has been unable to justify the presence of the boys in the team. He did not do it in his first year and followed suit in his second. Will his third season with FC Goa and the teams sixth in ISL prove anything different?

This time, FC Goa need not wait for the bells to toll but expect the boys from Goa to set the ball on the roll.