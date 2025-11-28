PM: Partagali Math isguiding centre for people

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math has weathered countless storms of time as the eras changed, ages shifted and the nation as well as the society underwent many transformations. Amidst changing times and challenges, without losing its direction, the Math emerged as a guiding centre, steering the way for people, the Prime Minister said.

He also underlined that the primary mission of the Partagali Math is to connect people, connect minds and build a bridge between tradition and modernity, with the Math playing the role of a major inspiration centre in the journey of a developed

India.

Earlier, Modi unveiled the iconic 77-feet towering bronze statue of Shree Ram, at the entrance of the Math complex, in commemoration of the 550-year celebrations of the Math tradition, in the presence of Shree Vidyadheesh Teertha Shreepad Wader Swami, the head of the Math.

He also visited the temples dedicated to Shree Ramdev and Shree Veer Vitthal, both situated in the Math premises.

Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and president of the central committee of the Math Shrinivas Dempo were also in attendance.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said that there were times when the temples of Goa and local traditions faced grave challenges, when language and cultural identity came under pressure, yet these circumstances could not weaken the soul of society and instead made it even stronger, with institutions like the Partagali Math playing a major role in this task.

Modi said the new dimensions associated with the Partagali Math are going to become permanent centres of knowledge, inspiration and spiritual practice for future generations.

The Prime Minister said that the museum being developed in the Math premises and the 3D theatre equipped with modern technology would preserve the tradition of the Math while connecting the new generation with its heritage.

“The Shree Ram Naam Jap Yajna and the Ram Rath Yatra, conducted over 550 days with the participation of millions of devotees across the country have both become symbols of collective energy of devotion and discipline in the society,” he said, mentioning that this collective energy is today spreading a new consciousness in every corner of the nation.

Highlighting that the continuous streaming of strength for the Partagali Math has been generated from the great Guru tradition, which established the divine foundation of Dvaita Vedanta, Modi recalled that the Math, established in 1475 by Shrimad Narayan Tirth Swami ji, is an extension of that knowledge tradition whose original source is the revered Acharya, Jagadguru Shree Madhvacharya.

He further bowed in reverence to these Acharyas, emphasising that it is also very significant that Udupi and Partagali are living streams of the same spiritual river, and that the Guru-shakti guiding the cultural flow of India’s Western coast is the same.

The Prime Minister also outlined nine resolutions – Nau Sankalpa – aimed towards becoming collective public commitments, further stating that the religious institutions like Partagali Math should take initiative to implement these resolutions in the society.

This set of personal resolutions aimed at strengthening the nation through sustainable practices include water conservation, natural farming, tree plantation drive, cleanliness initiative, encouraging local products, undertaking country tours, healthy living, promotion of Yoga and sports and supporting marginalised persons.

The Prime Minister released a special postal stamp as well as a commemorative coin in honour of the Math.

The Partagali Swami ji presented a shawl and a replica of Lord Ram to the Prime Minister, the Governor and the Chief Minister.

A number of cabinet ministers and MLAs were present for the event. A strong crowd of over 5,000 devotees was in attendance.