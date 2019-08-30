PM says he welcomes constructive criticism

PTI

New Delhi/Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he welcomed “constructive criticism” and there should be enough space in public life for “differing streams” to listen to each other’s point of view.

There should be continuous dialogue in society irrespective of differing views, the Prime Minister asserted.

People with differing views do not have to agree on everything but there must be “enough civility in public life for differing streams to be able to hear each other’s point of view…,” he said. He was addressing the Malayala Manorama News Conclave in Kochi via video link from the national capital.

“Here I am, at a forum where perhaps I do not have many whose thought process is similar to mine but there are enough thinking people whose constructive criticism is something I greatly look forward to,” Modi told the gathering, which included several opposition and BJP leaders.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPM’s Mohammed Salim and Trinamool Congress’ Mohua Moitra were among those present at the event.

Modi said his address at the conclave had generated “great curiosity”. It is usually believed that public figures prefer to be on forums whose thought process matches with the person’s own world view because there is a lot of comfort in being among such people, he said.

“Of course, I also cherish being among such surroundings but, at the same time, I believe there must be a constant and continuous dialogue between individuals and organisations irrespective of one’s thought process,” he said.