PM to unveil 77-feet statue of Lord Ram at Partagali tomorrow

Eleven-day celebrations at Math begin today

Panaji: In a historic and spiritual milestone for Goa, a majestic 77-feet bronze statue of Lord Shree Ram will be unveiled at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math at Partagali, Canacona at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28.

The statue will be the tallest of the Lord in South Asia.

Addressing media in Panaji on Wednesday, president of the central committee of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math Shrinivas Dempo said that all the preparations have been done for the 550th anniversary celebration of the Math with the organisation of Saardha Pancha Shatamanotsava (550th anniversary festival) at the Math.

Minister for Public Works and convener of the celebration committee Digambar Kamat, vice-president of the celebration committee Shivanand Salgaocar, Pravas Nayak and Anil Pai were also present on the occasion.

The 11-day celebration will commence at Partagali from November 27 and go on till December 7, coinciding with the period of Margashirsha Shukla Saptami to Margashirsha Krishna Tritiya. Shree Ram Digvijaya Rath Yatra from Badrinath to the Partagali Math concluded on Wednesday.

Dempo said this is a historic milestone for the Math, which has a huge contribution towards spiritual, social, educational, health and cultural fields for decades.

The Math’s Guru Parampara was established in 1475 CE (Manmatha Nama Samvatsara, Chaitra Shukla Dwitiya) by Shrimad Narayan Tirtha Swamiji at Shri Kshetra Badarikashram.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Partagali at 3.45 pm on November 28. He will unveil the Shree Ram statue and also release a special postal stamp of India Post and a special coin created by the Union Ministry of Finance on the 550th anniversary of the Math.

Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, all cabinet ministers and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

Dempo further said that as announced by Param Pujya Shrimad Vidyadheesh Teerth Shreepad Vader Swamiji, over 550 crore recitations of Shree Ram Taraka Maha Mantra have been achieved.

The nationwide Shree Ram Naam Japa Abhiyan began on April 17, 2024, and continued unbroken until October 18, 2024, spanning 120 principal centres and 104 subsidiary centres throughout the country.

He said the committee is expecting over 1.5-2 lakh people, who will visit the Math during the celebration as religious, spiritual, cultural and social events are scheduled for 11 days.

Kamat said Partagali Math will boost spiritual tourism in Goa.

To make the occasion truly historic, a Sneha Patra has been ceremoniously presented to the Mathadhipati of Shree Palimaru Math Shreemad Vidyadheesh Teerth Swamiji and Pattashishya Shreemad Vidyarajeshwara Teerth Swamiji, as well as to Shree Saunsthan Gaudapadacharya Kavale Mathadheesh Shreemad Shivananda Saraswati Swamiji and Shree Chitrapur Mathadheesh Shreemad Sadyojat Shankarashram Swamiji, inviting them to grace the celebrations.

Apart from the 77-feet-tall bronze idol of Lord Shree Ram that has been erected at Partagali, a Ramayan Theme Park, symbolising the ideals of Maryada Purushottam, and a 10,000 sq. ft. museum dedicated to Lord Ram are being set up to showcase the consequences of Lord Ram’s influence at different ages. Besides, postal stamps, postal covers and coins from the Vijayanagar Empire and pictures in various styles will be displayed, all dedicated to Lord Ram.

The grand celebrations at the Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math for over 11 days will be an unprecedented and once-in-a-lifetime event.

For the first time in the history of the Math, a Bhajani Saptah will be organised

from December 24 to December 31, 2025, with non-stop singing of bhajans for seven days. This event will coincide with the second anniversary of the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The Math will celebrate the event as ‘Vardhanti Utsav’ on December 31, 2025, with a large gathering of Math Anuyayees and Ram Bhakts.

Revered visionary Mathadhipatis of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math’s hierarchy have devoted their entire lives selflessly to the upliftment of mankind and have erected various Maths, Mandirs and Kalyan Mandaps.