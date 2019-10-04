PMC Bank scam: RBI increases withdrawal limit to Rs 25,000

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday enhanced the withdrawal limits for depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000 per account over the next six month.

This is the second time the regulator has increased the withdrawal limits since it clamped down on the bank on September 23 when it had capped it to a low Rs 1,000 per customer which led to lot of distress and criticism.

Since then PMC Bank, which has among the top 10 cooperative banks with a deposit of over Rs 11,600 crore, is under an administrator appointed by the RBI the past management is being probed by the economic offences wing of the city police.

“We again reviewed PMC Bank’s liquidity position and with a view to reducing the hardship of depositors, have decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to Rs 25,000 (during the pendency of the six months operational restrictions on the bank),” RBI said in a statement.

With the above relaxation, more than 70 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, the central bank said as most of its account holders have an average balance of just about Rs 10,000. The total retail despot is worth Rs 915 crore.

The regulator further said it has also decided to appoint a three-member committee to assist the administrator JB Bhoria.

The Reserve Bank is monitoring the position of the bank very closely and will continue to take necessary steps in the interest of depositors, it added.

On September 23, RBI had put regulatory restrictions on the bank after finding irregularities, and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL, with whom it has an exposure of a whopping 73 percent or Rs 6,500 crore of its total loan book of Rs 8,880 crore. The entire loan has been NPA for the past two-three years.

The restriction included barring the bank from lending and accepting fresh deposits. It also superseded the board and the management of the bank and appointed an ex-RBI official as the administrator at the bank.

The RBI had initially set the withdrawal limit of Rs 1,000 per account but it was later increases to Rs 10,000 per account on September 26 for six months.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two directors of the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam and also seized Rs 3,500 crore property of the company, a senior official said.

A Special Investigation Team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Rakesh Wadhawan, chairman and managing director of HDIL and his son Sarang Wadhawan for loan default, the official said.

Both the accused were called by EOW office to join the investigation, he said.

During their inquiry, police did not get satisfactory anwsers to specific questions, following which both were arrested on the basis of certain facts which surfaced during the investigation, the official said.

Properties worth around Rs 3,500 crore, belonging to HDIL, have also been frozen by the EOW, he said.

Police are collecting more information about the scam and interrogation of the arrested father-son duo is going on, he said. All those involved in this case will be called for inquiry, he added.

As many as 44 bank accounts of HDIL and associate companies have been identified, the official said.

EOW had registered an FIR on Monday against senior officials of HDIL and the PMC Bank for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 4,355.43 crore to the bank.

The FIR was filed under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant or banker), 420 (cheating), and 465, 466 and 471 (related to forgery) of the Indian Penal Code along with 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), he said.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed by the EOW to investigate the case.

The corporate office of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) at Bandra in western suburbs and Bhandup branch of PMC in eastern suburbs were searched by the EOW, he said adding some important documents were seized.

Police had also issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against 17 persons, including Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang, in this connection to ensure that they could not leave the country.