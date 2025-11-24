Police ask organisers to stop controversial event as protests mount

NT Reporter | Panaji

Taking cognisance of the strong public backlash over organisation of the proposed ‘Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebration’ event, scheduled in Goa from December 25-28, Goa police has announced that it has directed the organisers not to proceed

with the event.

Making the announcement on its official X handle, Goa police has said it has taken note of the matter. Police have also said the organisers have been directed to remove all advertisements from social media. Police stations have been asked to maintain heightened vigil over upcoming events in

their jurisdictions.

Multiple organisations have continued to file complaints against the event. After groups such as Goa Women’s Forum and ARZ (Anyay Rahit Zindagi) objected, the Catholic Association of Goa also lodged a complaint with the Director General of

Police on Sunday.

Organised by the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation, the programme has been advertised as a meditation-based gathering themed on Kamasutra. The promotional material has provoked outrage among NGOs

and citizens.

Several groups allege the event encourages sexual activities and commercial sexual exploitation under the guise of spirituality, damaging Goa’s family-friendly and religious image during Christmas. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including ARZ and

Bailancho Ekvott, have urged the police to examine the legitimacy and intent of the organisers. Tourism stakeholders have also raised concern, warning that such events promote sex tourism and harm Goa’s reputation.

Founder of ARZ Arun Pandey said that it was unfortunate that “in the name of OSHO, Christmas and meditation, Goa is being advertised as sex destination”.

The Catholic Association of Goa demanded immediate prohibition of the scheduled event under relevant laws, FIR registration against the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation, Swami Dhyan Sumit and others, and framing of charges under Sections 299, 302, 294, 295 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It also called for vigorous prosecution.

Women’s organisation Bailancho Saad strongly condemned the advertisement offering sex as part of a Christmas celebration costing Rs 24,999. The NGO said it has informed the Goa State Commission for Women. Sabina Martins called for a complete halt to sex tourism, warning that Goa’s women “will not remain silent spectators” if the authorities fail to act.