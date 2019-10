The government says that it is on the side of Women. Its slogan Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is being touted all over. However, calling it a lip service, Bailancho Saad has brought to the light a case where rape survivor was beaten up by the police while trying to cover up the rape case.

Women groups are up in arms over the former BJP MLA Chinmayanand case where despite a complaint of rape the police have refused to file it as rape.