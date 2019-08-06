Police gear up to handle ‘road blockades’ by taxi operators

Panaji : Goa police have requisitioned cranes including earthmovers in case the tourist tax operators resort to blocking of roads with their cars.

Sources informed that the police have received inputs that the tourist taxi operators are likely to block the roads by parking their taxis, thereby creating blockades. To tackle any such situation, the police have decided to use cranes including earthmovers to remove indiscriminately any vehicles that block the roads.

Sources informed that in this connection, the North Goa police have written to the district administration and have requisitioned a JCB as well as cranes so that these machines can be used to remove any vehicles which cause obstruction on the roads.

In connection with the ongoing strike of the tourist taxis, the Panaji police have registered an FIR against 21 taxi owners/operators operating at Panaji KTC stand under IPC Section 188 and Section 4 of the Goa Essential Services Maintenance Act for illegal strike. Among the 21 who have been booked, it also includes the president of the yellow/black taxi association Gurudas Pai.

Police said that the complaint in this regard was lodged by the assistant director of transport (Panaji) Pralhad Dessai.

The owners/operators of taxis at Panaji KTC stand went on a mass strike by keeping off road their taxis, thereby denying essential services to the public, the police said, referring to the complaint.

They have violated the order by Under Secretary Home pertaining to Goa Essential Services Maintenance Act issued in anticipation of strike by taxi operators, informed the police. The case is being investigated by PSI Subhash Gaonkar.

Panaji police have also registered two separate FIRs against unknown persons who allegedly threw black oil on the windshield of tourist taxis which are associated with GoaMiles. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the drivers of the taxis, the police said. The incident occurred on Sunday night and the act of the accused endangered the life of the drivers as well as others, the police said.

Police said that accused persons appear to be same in both the cases as the same two-wheeler was used in committing the offence. Police are in process of tracking down the accused based on the details provided by the complainants.

Police said that the first incident occurred near Bombay bus stand at Patto-Panaji at around 10.05 pm whereas the second incident occurred near a hotel in St Inez at around 10.50 pm.

Meanwhile, police in North Goa are also assisting tourists especially in the coastal areas to reach the pick-up points where they can take KTC buses to airport or railway stations. A senior police officer said that the schedule of KTC buses which are plying has been shared with local police.

If there are tourists who are not aware of the transport facilities in view of the tourist taxi strike, the police personnel on field are assisting them. If the tourists are at a distance from the pick-up point, the police officials are taking efforts to drop them to the pick-up point.