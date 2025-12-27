Police step up vigil ahead of New Year

Urge people not to drink and drive

Amresh Parab

Panaji: As December 31 is approaching and Goa is expected to see a huge tourist footfall with many preferring the coastal state to ring in the New Year, the state police has made an elaborate arrangement for the New Year’s Eve. Nearly 900 policemen will be deployed across the state to regulate traffic and check violations, with focus on the coastal belt.

The year-end period usually marks peak of the tourist season with beaches and popular areas in the state crowded and the party scene in full swing.

Traffic Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabodh Shirwaiker said, “We have made special arrangements in view of the New Year festivities. Traffic policemen, including those sourced from other units, will work in three shifts. Our men will be on the field to regulate the flow of traffic.”

With heavy traffic likely to clog the narrow roads in the coastal areas, notifications have been issued by the authorities to convert certain roads into one-way traffic lanes. “Depending on the flow and, if required, traffic will also be diverted in certain areas along the coastal belt,” said Shirwaiker.

To keep a check on traffic violations, especially drunk driving or riding, traffic police have been conducting joint drives and nakabandis across the state along with district police. Shirwaiker urged people to ride and drive safely. “Please observe the traffic rules, do not drink and drive. Enjoy responsibly,” he said.

Traffic cop deployment has already increased in the state from the Christmas Day onwards. Presently, nearly 300 personnel have been deployed in North Goa’s coastal belt covering the popular tourist locations of Calangute, Baga, Anjuna, Mandrem beaches etc. Additional personnel have also been deployed along South Goa’s popular beaches like Colva, Benaulim, Bogmalo and beaches in Canacona.

“Apart from the traffic police, additional personnel have been sourced from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Goa Reserve Police (GRP) and also the Home Guards,” the Traffic SP said.

It may be noted that though road accidents in the state have decreased by over 12% and road fatalities have reduced by 6% this year, the number of cases booked for over-speeding and helmet-less riding of two-wheelers has seen a rise compared to the last year.