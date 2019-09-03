Ponda arecanut farmers hit as rains cause nut dropping

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

Ponda

The arecanut farmers across Ponda taluka have suffered major losses owing to damage to arecanut crop due to heavy rains this season. Arecanuts have fallen prematurely in almost all farms across the taluka, it is learnt.

According to Ponda zonal agriculture officer (ZAO) Pradnya Priolkar, so far around 76 farmers from various parts of Ponda have filed their claims under the farmers relief fund, wherein crop loss ranging between 20 per cent to 100 per cent has been claimed.

Following such applications, the department inspected some farms in Codar and Nirankal area of Ponda wherein the entire areca crop has been damaged. Ponda ZAO Priolkar said it has happened for the first time in Ponda.

“Inspection of damaged areca crop is being done and more farmers are expected to file their claims,” she added.

Codar, Nirankal, Bethoda, Borim, Bandora, Marcaim, Kunkolim, Querim, Priol and Marcel are the areas where the farms have witnessed premature dropping of arecanuts.

According to the agriculture officer, farmers who had sprayed pesticide during the onset of the monsoon have reported less loss as compared to farmers who had not opted for spraying. According to Goa Bagayatdar – dealing with arecanut produce in the state – around 2,500 arecanut farmers from Ponda taluka are registered with them, while the yearly produce is around 800 tonnes.

As per new guidelines from the state government, farmers having Krishi cards as well as those without Krishi cards can apply for compensation for losses incurred due to floods and heavy showers. Applications are accepted by the concerned zonal offices across the state.