Ponda civic body to implement bylaw to tackle stray dog menace

NT NETWORK

Ponda

With an aim to monitor pet dog number in the town and eradicate stray dog menace, Ponda Municipal Council (PMC) has resolved to implement dog management bylaw wherein each dog owner will have to register their pet with the municipality. The decision was taken during the council meeting held on Tuesday.

“Each dog owner will have to register their pet with the municipality and get them licensed by paying a yearly fee. Once the bylaw comes into effect, any unregistered or unlicensed dog in the town will be treated as a stray dog, which will be handed over to the People for Animal or other animal organisations,” PMC chairperson Venkatesh Naik told this daily following the council meeting.

Naik said that taking note of a plea, Directorate of Municipal Administration has decided to implement the bylaw in the state and has issued guidelines.

As per the guidelines of the DMA, registration fee for the pet dog will be Rs 300, while annual license fee for foreign breeds will be Rs 200 and Rs 50 for local or small pet dogs in the town, informed chairperson Naik and added that these are the rates stated by DMA and after consulting the public, the PMC will revise the rates and convey the same to DMA. “This step will help PMC in tackling stray dog menace and monitor the pet dog number,” Naik said.

Meanwhile, PMC has decided to set up its own vehicle wash centre where municipal vehicles will be washed. The estimated cost of the project is said to be around Rs 1.50 lakh.

The civic body came up with this idea as other wash centres are not accepting vehicles of the municipality, especially the garbage compactors and, hence, keeping the vehicles clean becomes a problem, chairperson Naik said while speaking to this daily.

The PMC has also decided to opt for management software for the PMC office to monitor the file movement in each section.

The civic body has also resolved not to permit sales/exhibitions on Aguiar ground during festival seasons and implement charges on the debris, wherein municipality will take care of disposing of debris from houses or other construction sites.