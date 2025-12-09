Portion of Romeo Lane razed down at Vagator

Mapusa/Panaji: Following a directive from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the tourism department on Tuesday undertook demolition of a portion of Romeo Lane property at Vagator, which was allegedly encroaching on the beach.

In a statement issued, the tourism department has said that the portion of Romeo Lane at

Vagator encroaching on the beach was found to be illegal and in violation of the applicable regulations following which action was carried out strictly as per law.

“The action undertaken relates to an unauthorised structure that had encroached area falling within the jurisdiction of the tourism department,” the statement

said. Sources said that as there was a delay, the Chief Minister intervened and issued necessary direction to get the structure demolished on Tuesday.

It may be noted that Romeo Lane properties at Vagator and Assagao were recently sealed by the mamlatdar’s office following a major fire tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora wherein 25 lives were lost.

The Vagator and Assagao Romeo Lane properties are owned by the owners of the fire-ravaged nightclub who are presently on the run.

Tourism department officials said the Romeo Lane Vagator structure had been earlier subjected to demolition in 2024 for violations. “Despite the earlier enforcement action, the unauthorised portion was reconstructed without approval, necessitating fresh action by the department,” the statement said.

On Tuesday evening, department officials led by Deputy Director Dheeraj Vagle commenced the demolition exercise and around 198 square metres of wooden structure was demolished. Besides police personnel, officials from the electricity department were present at the site. Joint mamlatdar Jenisa Pereira was also present. The demolition was initially scheduled to be undertaken in the morning. However, the earthmovers could not be taken to the site owing to high tide.

In the statement, the tourism department said that it functions as the registering authority for private shacks under the Private Shack Policy and is not the licensing authority.

“While the Vagator structure falls within the department’s jurisdiction due to its location on the beach, the establishment known as Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora, where the fire incident occurred, is outside the ambit of Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act,” it said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the tourism department has a clear mandate in areas that fall within its jurisdiction.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the department’s action was taken in full compliance within the legal framework.

“Enforcement actions such as this are part of our ongoing drives against illegal structures, unauthorised activities, touts and other practices that damage Goa’s tourism credibility. These are ongoing routine governance measures aimed at ensuring that tourism operates in an orderly, lawful and responsible manner,” the tourism department statement said.

The department has advised all stakeholders that any encroachment or unauthorised activity, particularly on public and environmentally sensitive spaces, will attract action as per law.