Portraits of Goans

NT BUZZ

Salt of the Earth, an art exhibition by Rudi D’Silva will open on August 31 at Carpe Diem, Majorda.

The title aptly summarises the main theme of Rudi’s artwork. His portraits of the Goan men and women capture their unique character – one that is memorable, colourful and beautiful to see in their simple mundane surroundings.

“Salt of the Earth is a collection of portraits in watercolours that is an ode to the traditional down to earth simple Goan people from our daily lives. These are individuals that are hardworking and show dignity, self respect and strength in what they do irrespective of their age or sex. Each individual has a unique character that’s memorable, colourful, and beautiful to see in their simple mundane surroundings,” says D’Silva, adding that he has always liked the variety of rich skin tones that Goans have. “I have always been fascinated not only in faces but in depicting the human form as a whole. The gestures of the hands, the various clothes people wear, collectively make a great portrait,” he says.

Having travelled across Europe and Asia for almost a decade, painting with local artists and participating in international watercolour festivals, D’Silva states that his greatest inspiration has been the classical painters of the high Renaissance Period: Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael. “ Everytime I visit Rome I have to see the Sistine Chapel to see Michelangelo’s masterpiece. I have painted the portraits in watercolours after returning in May from Italy where I participated in the global watercolours festival FabrianoInAcquarello which inspired me to use this medium which is simple yet one of the most difficult to master,” he says. His love for the medium prompted him to leave the ad world and focus on his two areas of passion – capturing the essence of traditional Goa on paper; and teaching art to young and old alike.

In Goa, he especially likes portraying old people with a strong traditional touch, be it a fisherman with a line in his hands and optimism in his wise old eyes, or the flower seller in her traditional black saree. “These are people who cannot operate a mobile phone but are filled with wisdom about life. People who are as colourful as their lives. Each worthy of being called the salt of the earth,” he says.

The exhibition will remain open from September 1 to 12.