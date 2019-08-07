Porvorim police hosts nursery kids as part of outreach programme

Panaji : As part of its public outreach programme, the Porvorim police for the first time hosted students of a nursery school on Saturday. Thirty children were greeted by police personnel and they were shown the police reporting room, handcuffs, lockup, police bus and other vehicles.

“The children sat in the police bus and were delighted. They especially wanted to see the bus and the police vehicles,” said Porvorim SDPO, DySP Edwin Colaco.

The children were taken around the police station and to the police canteen where they also sang rhymes.

“This activity is part of our efforts to bridge the gap between police and public. We are here for the service of the people and are their friends. People need not worry or get scared from approaching the police,” said Colaco.

He said that a nursery school from Reis Magos as part of its field trip had brought the children to the police station, “while for us it was part of our public outreach programme aimed to bridge the gap between the police and public,” said Colaco.

He also said that there is need to dispel fear of police from the minds of children which, “I would say unintentionally etched in their minds by some parents. The word ‘police’ has been often used to reprimand children,” Colaco said, adding that, “this in turn has led to the bad impression of the police in the minds of children. This mindset has to change”.

“In the coming days we will be undertaking more of such activities as part of the community policing concept. We will be holding meetings with senior citizens and also identify single residents in the locality,” added Colaco.