‘Pothole-repair work with cement use a sound method’

Panaji

A major cement manufacturing company in Goa has maintained that the ongoing repair work of potholes on the roads in the state with the use of cement is a perfectly safe-and-sound method.

Alcon Cement Company, which has technical and marketing collaboration with the ACC, one of the largest producers of cement in India, on Saturday stated that the unevenness on the roads has occurred owing to poor workmanship and not the cement.

It may be recalled that earlier this week, the additional collector (South Goa), Prasanna Acharya, while chairing a meeting of the Road Safety Council at the South Goa Collectorate, had raised doubts as regards the process of repairing potholes with cement-concrete mix, as done by the public works department.

The issue came to the fore at the meeting after some members of the Council raised concerns over the safety of road users as the potholes and road stretches repaired with cement-concrete had turned uneven. The PWD, in turn, decided to remove the concrete layer from these potholes and fill them up with bitumen instead.

Acharya also directed village panchayats and municipalities to immediately act over such concrete-filled potholes.

B Pai, technical consultant of Alcon Cement Company, which is a subsidiary of Alcon Anil Counto Enterprises, stated that concrete is the perfect material to repair potholes even during monsoon, as it takes hardly few hours to set. “If the Road Safety Council has found some error in the repair work then it must be due to faulty workmanship and not cement,” he added.

“Previously, potholes would be filled up with all sorts of muck material, but since it did not withstand the weight of the vehicles, they changed over to concrete, which hardens and can be levelled,” Pai stated, pointing out that as far as vehicles and pedestrians are concerned, the concrete-filled potholes are very safe.

“However, sometimes the way the workers use the cement may not be proper, especially the levelling part,” he noted, informing that in such a situation, there can be an area which develops impediment as far as the moving vehicles are concerned.

Speaking further, Pai said that if the potholes are properly levelled with concrete then there will be no problem for any driver or commuter on the roads.

“In fact, there have been many developments wherein the concrete is able to harden in just three to four hours, in spite of heavy rain,” he mentioned, adding that the concrete could be made to set and harden under water, which is not possible in case of bitumen.