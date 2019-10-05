Power supply arrears pegged at Rs 350 cr

Panaji: Various government departments collectively owe the electricity department dues of Rs 145 crore, with the total overall un-cleared power dues presently standing at Rs 350 crore, Minister for Power Nilesh Cabral revealed on Friday.

Cabral also added that that the electricity department has started the process of recovering the dues.

The Minister for Power, informally interacting with the reporters on the sidelines of an event in Panaji, said that the electricity department recently checked its balance sheets, pertaining to all the sub-divisions, and found the overdue amount to the tune of Rs 350 crore.

“The outstanding amount is from the power consumers, including the government agencies, individuals and private firms,” he added, further pointing out, “Out of Rs 350 crore, an amount ranging between Rs 120 crore and Rs 145 crore is due from various government departments.”

It may be recalled that earlier this week, the electricity department had terminated the power connection to the city municipal market, for non-payment of Rs 5 crore dues pending since 2003.

Cabral had further warned of disconnecting the power supply to the Opa water treatment plant, if it failed to pay the dues to the electricity department by March 2020; this plant supplies water to the capital city as well as Ponda taluka, besides many other areas in between.

It was also informed that the electricity department, from November 2019 would start filing the Revenue Recovery Certificate (RRC) cases against the defaulters.

“We have already issued notice to several defaulters and the recovery process has started,” the Minister for Power added.