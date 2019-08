Pradyum, Anantha, Gauresh, Tanvi, Bencia finish first

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Pradyum Naik, Anantha Krishnan, Gauresh Gaonkar, Tanvi Vargaonkar and Bencia Monteiro topped in the Boys – 1500 mtrs race, long jump, shot put and Girls – Long Jump and shot put, respectively in the 2nd SAG Inter-Centre Athletic Meet organised Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Hundred and sixty athletes from SAG, SAI and DSYA participated in U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18, U-20 and seniors.

In the men’s senior category, Pradyum Naik finished first in the 1500 mtr running event clocking 4:23:5s, Saurabh Kumar (4:33:5s) in second and 3rd Rajesh Mina (4:56:4s) finished third. Anantha Krishnan came first in the Long Jump event finishing with a distance of 6.62 mtrs followed by Sunil Renati (6.50 mtrs) and Agnelo Peixto (6.28 mtrs). In the shot put event Gauresh Gaonkar topped the event, registering a distance of 10.27 mtrs followed by Prajwal Shetty 9.32 mtrs in second and Bharat Sharma third at 7.43 mtrs.

In the women’s category, Tanvi Vargaonkar finished first in the long jump event at 5.13 mtrs and Divya Gawas at 3.02 mtrs. In the shot put event, Bencia Monteiro was first after throwing her shot put to a distance of 8.35 mtrs as Angela Braganza came second (5.60) mtrs and Mina Rosario came third 5.37 mtrs.

The following are the results of various age groups in the different events:

UNDER-10

Boys

Long Jump: 1st – Ashwin Sequeira (3.50m), 2nd – Elrad Braganza (2.82m), 3rd – Vyom Chodankar (2.63m)

Girls

Long Jump: 1st – Soha Shaikh (2.83m), 2nd – Nadine Dcosta (2.70m), 3rd – Bhavya Gawas (2.69m)

UNDER-12

Boys

600m: 1st – Saish Sawant (2:07:2), 2nd – Jay Kunalkar (2:16:8s), 3rd – Arya Mandal (2:38:8s)

Shot put: 1st – Kevin Dsouza (5.76m), 2nd – Jovani Cardoso (5.04m), 3rd – Arya Mandal (3.42m)

Long Jump: 1st – Saish Sawant (3.80m), 2nd – Jay Kunkolkar (3.76m), 3rd – Niket Chodankar (3.71m)

Girls

600m: 1st – Sancahli Gaude (2:21:2s), 2nd – Maria Pereira (2:26:5s), 3rd – Ammie Menezes (2:30:3s)

Long Jump: 1st – Urvi shirodkar (3.78m), 2nd – Blanca Crasto (3.71m), 3rd – Mevilla Sequeira (3.54m)

Shotput: 1st – Maya Shanbagh (5.19m), 2nd – Reeya Khetkar (4.16m), 3rd – Shreya Chodankar (3.78m)

UNDER-14

Boys

600m: 1st – Shreeansh shet (1:43:1s), 2nd – Sufyan Bhelbatti (1:47:7s), 3rd – Shomit Sahu (1:48:6s)

Shot put: 1st – Atul V Talaulikar (7.13m), 2nd – Bijay Burma (6.12m), 3rd – Amogh Lotlikar (5.68m)

Long Jump: 1st – Sufyan Shaikh (4.96m), 2nd – Arsh Khan (4.66m), 3rd – Nathan G Rodrigues (4.55m)

Girls

600m: 1st – Nandhini M singh (2:05:8s), 2nd – Haniksha Gawas (2:09:5), 3rd – Eesha Gaude (2:15:0s)

Long Jump: 1st – Aaditya Nayak (3.76m), 2nd – Dikshita J Polle (3.62m), 3rd – Haniksha Gawas (3.48m)

Shotput: 1st – Meenakshi Ayyapa reddy (6.37m), 2nd – Shivani Pillai (6.00m)

UNDER-16

Boys

800m: 1st – Preetam Bhat (2:16:5s), 2nd – Aditya Dessai (2:22:9s), 3rd – Bismilla Mallik (2:33:7s)

Shot put: 1st – Ved Prabhudessai (8.92m), 2nd – Yash Naik (8.29m), 3rd – Vrishab Gaonkar (7.20m)

Long Jump: 1st – Krish Verlekar (5.20m), 2nd – Aditya Volvoikar (5.18m), 3rd – Shaunak Shet Verenkar (5.12s)

Girls

800m: 1st – Ayan Soares (2:50:6s), 2nd – Disha Y Volvoikar (2:53:5s), 3rd – Mayuri Y Banoshi (2:57:2s)

Shot put: 1st – Delilah Rosario (8.45m), 2nd – Mansi Gaude (8.39m), 3rd – Manasi Kunkoleikar (7.50m)

Long Jump: 1st – Palak Lolyekar (4.34m), 2nd – Kusum T Chavan (3.80m), 3rd – Sapna Singh (3.19s)

UNDER-18

Boys

1500m: 1st – Rakesh Sharma (4:28:8s), 2nd – Amit Parwar (4:33:9s), 3rd – Kunal Shirodkar (4:39:2s)

Long Jump: 1st – Joshua D Silva (5.92m), 2nd – Emmanuel Silveira (5.41s), 3rd – Savio Sequeira (5.29s)

Shotput: 1st – Keenon Fernandes (13.85m), 2nd – Sunny Vishwakarma (10.08m), 3rd – Jafar Mulla (9.91m)

Girls

1500m: 1st – Swezial D Souza (6:04:6s), 2nd – Shipali S Naik (6:08:8s), 3rd – Pooja Gaude (6:57:3s)

Shotput: 1st – Sana Mulla (7.89m), 2nd – Sanika Dhuri (7.86m), 3rd – Durga Oli (6.06m)

Long Jump: 1st – Shimei Nathan (4.78m), 2nd – Muriel Madkaikar (4.61m), 3rd – Alka Karambalkar (3.62s)

UNDER-20

Boys

1500m: 1st – Salman Khan (4:15:7s), 2nd – Teddy Cardoso (4:19:1s), 3rd – Vinod Gaonkar (4:37:4s)

Long Jump: 1st – Menjoy Rodrigues (5.97m), 2nd – Joel Johnson (5.58m), 3rd – Fahim Killedar (5.22m)

Shot Put: 1st – Brendon D’costa (10.48m), 2nd – Manjunath Madar (6.56m)

Girls

1500m: 1st – Jyoti Maitre (6:21:9s), 2nd – Jenitta J (7:33:4s), 3rd – Rashi Haldenkar (8:10:9s)

Long Jump: 1st – Jyoti Maitre (3.60m), 2nd – Shuba Rathod (3.30m), 3rd – Mithali Kuncolkar (3.26m)