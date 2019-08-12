Prices of fruits, vegetables still high

Panaji: Although the trucks carrying food supplies from rain-hit Karnataka have resumed coming to Goa, prices of fruits and vegetables have not yet started coming down in the state capital.

Vegetable vendors said that it will take at least two more days for fruit and vegetable prices to come down.

There has been a 50 per cent rise in food prices in the state after the monsoon fury hit the transportation of fruits, vegetables and other commodities from neighbouring states.

Sunday saw a large number of buyers in the city market, who were jostling with each to buy fruits, vegetables and other commodities.

There were more footfalls in the market, as Muslims are celebrating Eid-ul-Zuha on Monday. Hindus, on the other hand, have been observing Shrawan month and eschewing non-vegetarian food.

Sources at the Mulla Fruits and Vegetable said that transporters are seeking hike in charges on the transportation of food supplies, which has resulted in huge rise in food prices.

The transporters argued that navigating the trucks through the flooded and potholed roads have damaged their vehicles.

The trucks coming to Goa from Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru with fruits and vegetables have been hit by the incessant rains, the sources said, adding that food supply will be normal once the rains subside.

On Sunday, green coriander was sold for Rs 30 a bunch, tomatoes Rs 60 a kg, ladies’ fingers Rs 60 a kg, while onions were sold for Rs 40 a kg.

Brinjals were sold for Rs 60 a kg, cluster beans Rs 60 a kg, beans Rs 80 a kg, while gingers were sold at Rs 200-Rs 300 a kg.

Capsicums were sold at Rs 60-100 a kg, garlic pulled Rs 200 for a kg, green chilies were available at Rs 80-Rs 100 a kg, carrot Rs 100-120 a kg and beat roots were sold for Rs 60 a kg.

The shops selling chicken and other poultry items were open in the city market, but beef and mutton stalls were all closed in the evening.

The price of a live chicken has gone up to Rs 150 from 120 to 130 a kg, while mutton was sold at Rs 700 a kg.

Power outages in the city market also inconvenienced visitors, traders and vendors, who reported the power failure to the CCP authorities.

However, power was not restored and vendors and traders were seen conducting their business using candles or relying on the light emanated by their mobiles phones.