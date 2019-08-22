Process set in motion for common bio-medical waste treatment facility

Panaji: The Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC), a nodal agency for executing waste management projects in the state, has invited bids for selection of a service provider to set up, operate and maintain the proposed Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) at Kundaim.

The development, operation and maintenance of CBWTF will be through public-private partnership (PPP) on a Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis, wherein the complete plant infrastructure has to be set up by the concessionaire who will carry out operations and perform maintenance for a period of twenty years.

The selected bidder shall be responsible for designing, engineering, financing, procuring, constructing, installing, conducting trial run, commissioning, operating and maintaining the project.

Toxics Link is the ‘Project Management Consultant’ and it will be responsible for monitoring the construction of the facility.

The project construction duration is nine months. After successful completion of construction, a period of two months shall be provided for plant stabilisation and further a period of one month shall be used to provide guaranteed performance run to demonstrate the performance standards.

The last date for submission of bids is fixed on September 23 and the bids will be opened on September 25. However, the Corporation has fixed pre-bid meeting on August 27 to clarify any concerns that the bidders may have with the solicitation documents, scope of work and other details of the proposed project.

The Corporation has fixed minimum experience of two years for the bidder to be eligible for participating in the bid. The bidder should have a minimum turnover of Rs 3.50 crore in bio-medical waste-based projects in the last two financial years while for consortium firm, the turnover should constitute at least 51 per cent of the aggregate of turnover of maximum four members.

It has also framed criteria for technical evaluation of the bids based on the marks and maximum scores will be given to a bidder who has established and is currently operating a common bio-medical waste management facility project and also to those bidders having maximum experience of more than five years of operating such a facility.

GWMC will also conduct site visits to the facilities operated by the top three technically qualifying bidders to evaluate on the performance and overall plant upkeep, operational management and transportation, reporting mechanism and innovation and use of technology of these facilities.

The bidder will have to quote fixed rates in its financial bid to be charged from the bedded hospitals on per bed per day basis and monthly charges from non-bedded healthcare facilities like clinics, laboratories and diagnostic centres for collection and disposal of waste at the facility. There will be separate charges on per kg per day basis for disposal of sanitary waste deposited at the Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility by the local bodies.

However, rates will be revised once in a year tentatively in the first week of April every year in consultation with the SPCB, representatives from healthcare facilities, the operator and other stakeholders.

There is a possibility that a grant to the tune of Rs 1 crore shall be made available from the central government for setting up of the common biomedical waste treatment facility which will be released to the successful bidder and the rates quoted for the services will be reworked and adjusted to recover this amount.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its direction on July 19 had asked every state to set up common treatment and disposal facility within two months. The order had come in the wake of a batch of applications filed by Shailesh Singh regarding non-compliance by hospitals and medical centres in Uttar Pradesh and in other states and union territories with the provisions of Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.