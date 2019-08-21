Prostitution racket busted in Colva; 2 held

Margao: Based on reliable and specific information that a person by name Ramesh Upadhya (42) is soliciting customers near Baskin Robbins ice-cream parlour Colva for prostitution, police conducted a raid and arrested two persons and rescued two girls.

Colva police said that a decoy customer was sent and a deal was struck with Ramesh, thereafter the alleged accused took the decoy customer for sexual activities at Glamour Massage parlour situated at Goldfield apartment, Colva.

Later a raid was conducted and two victim girls age 27, a native of Orissa and another girl age 25, a native of West Bengal were rescued. Police said that the owner of the parlour Ramesh, son of Babulnath Upadhayay of Mumbai and his partner Jinita Nayak (24) of Orissa have been arrested in the case.