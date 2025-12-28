Push for implementation of clean energy roadmap

‘Working towards actionable programmes’

Panaji : The Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) has started pushing for the implementation of the Clean Energy Roadmap for the State of Goa 2050, a long-term strategy to help the state switch over to 100 per cent clean and renewable energy and achieve economy-wide decarbonisation by 2050.

GEDA is working towards actionable programmes and on-ground implementation, in close association with stakeholders, said an official of the agency.

“We are working on many sectors like clean electricity and renewable energy supply, transport sector transformation, industry and commercial

buildings, agriculture, fisheries and rural energy use, clean cooking and household energy,” the official said.

The official said GEDA along with other agencies and with the support of the government is working toward transforming Goa into a low-carbon, climate-resilient and sustainable state by mid-century.

“Going beyond conventional power sector planning, the roadmap lays out an integrated, multi-sectoral approach to deep decarbonisation across all energy-consuming sectors of the economy,” the official explained.

The roadmap was launched in July 2023 on the G20 platform, and specific implementation workshops and broader promotion for the roadmap started later in October 2025.

“When we will achieve 100 per cent renewable energy usage across sectors by 2050 it will systematically reduce dependence on fossil fuels, promoting clean energy adoption and energy efficiency, and supporting economic growth,” the official reckoned.

The push will promote job creation and energy security and also help address climate change, the official said.

In the power sector, the roadmap sets out a transition to a fully renewable electricity system. This includes large-scale renewable energy projects and in-state generation such as rooftop solar, ground-mounted solar, floating solar, and other innovative solutions.

In transport, the document calls for rapid electrification of passenger vehicles and public transport. It also supports expanding electric mobility infrastructure and using biofuels and blended fuels for heavy transport and other hard-to-electrify uses.

For industry and commercial establishments, the roadmap focuses on the greater use of renewable electricity. It promotes energy-efficient technologies and switching from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives.

In agriculture, fisheries, and rural livelihoods, the roadmap proposes solar-powered agricultural pumps. It also supports clean electricity and bioenergy solutions, and the use of biofuel blends in fishing and post-harvest activities.

The roadmap also prioritises clean cooking and household energy. It promotes biogas-based cooking systems and electric cooking powered by renewable energy.

The official also said the roadmap offers major investment opportunities in renewable energy that can create green and skilled jobs, grow local clean-energy industries, cut long-term energy costs and fuel imports, and strengthen energy security and climate flexibility.