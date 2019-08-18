PWD fails to meet growing demand

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Over the last three days, the water supply division of PWD registered around 400 bookings but could attend to 70 calls as there was limited number of tankers.

The public works department pressed into service around 22 water tankers on Saturday from all its divisions to supply water from water filling stations at Porvorim, Altinho, Valpoi and Agassaim and also from Assonora water treatment plant but the number was not adequate to attend to the entire Tiswadi taluka.

Around 30 staff were on the job round-the-clock in two shifts at PWD office and pumping station in Altinho.

The number of residents queuing up at the PWD booking counter continued and agitated people took the engineers and supervisors to task and some even used their political influences to ensure that they get tanker water on priority.

PWD laid priority to supply water to individual households over large residential complexes and apartments and supplied maximum 1000 litres of water to each house.

When questioned over the inability of PWD to reach out to all the consumers, North Goa collector R Menaka said that a review meeting of PWD officials will be called on Monday to take stock of the situation.