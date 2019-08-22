PWD finally releases water to Tiswadi

Ponda: After six days of continuous work at Curti-Khandepar, the public works department (PWD) finally managed to release water through the 900-mm diameter pipeline on Wednesday afternoon thus catering to the needs of Panaji, Taleigao, St Andre and the Goa Medical College at Bambolim.

However, the residents of Old Goa, Kumbharjua and St Estevam in Tiswadi and Bhoma-Adcolna, Banastari, Tivre-Orgao and Marcel areas in Ponda taluka will have to wait for some more days to get water in the taps.

After completing the work of welding and concrete support base to the 900-mm pipeline in the morning, PWD released water from the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) located on a hill at Curti around 12 noon with a low pressure. The water pressure was subsequently increased under the supervision of PWD officials.

According to PWD engineers, around 11 rounds of water valve at Curti MBR were released out of the 12 till Wednesday late evening and water has already reached the MBR at Altinho in Panaji having a capacity of 2 million litres per day (MLD).

PWD assistant engineer Nivrutti Parsekar said that the 900-mm pipeline, which is directly connected to the MBR at Altinho, has a tapping point for Taleigao, St Andre and the Goa Medical College. As such, residents of these areas will get water supplied by Wednesday night or at least in the wee hours of Thursday. When asked about the other affected areas, he said that they will have to wait for some more days as PWD’s prime focus was Panaji and other nearby areas including the GMC. “After cater to their needs, water will slowly be diverted to other areas,” he said.

According to sources, the affected areas in Ponda and Kumbharjua and St Estevam in Tiswadi will have to wait until the restoration of the second pipeline (750-mm diameter), which is likely to take around 3- 4 days. Repair work of the 750-mm pipeline at Curti-Khandepar started late Wednesday night. The work is expected to be completed by Saturday.

Sources also said that the PWD has plans to divert all water tankers from Panaji to the other affected areas from Thursday onwards. The PWD will now focus on providing water through tankers to the affected areas of Ponda and Tiswadi which the PWD had failed to do in the last seven days.

