PWD to put in place ‘alternative water supply arrangement’ in all talukas

Ponda: In the backdrop of Curti-Khandepar incident, which has left the entire Tiswadi and parts of Ponda taluka dry for the last five days, PWD has decided to make alternative arrangement of water supply in all the talukas of Goa.

This was informed by PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar, on Tuesday, following the inspection of ongoing work of water pipeline restoration.

Pauskar said that during such a crisis situation dependence on tanker water supply is difficult, and considering it, alternative arrangement for water supply is the need of the

hours.

Considering it, the PWD has decided to push for alternative water supply arrangement in all the talukas of the state, informed the Minister.

“The capital city of Panaji will be given a priority while the alternative arrangement of water supply is put in place, and the PWD has already decided to provide underwater pipeline to Panaji through Zuari River via Agassaim while similar alternative supply of water will be done to Panaji from Porvorim’s 15 MLD plant,” the Minister said while addressing the media at Curti Khandepar.

When asked about the failure of the PWD in supplying enough water through tankers to the affected residents in Tiswadi, the Minister said that water requirement of Tiswadi is huge and there are a less number of tankers available for providing water and due to which the PWD is finding it difficult to cater to the water need.

Still most tankers are engaged in Panaji in the supply of water, the Minister said.

When asked about the cost of the restoration work of the two waterlines, he maintained that the repair work of the waterlines is being undertaken by M Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and it has not provided the cost details as yet.

After completion of the work, it will be finalised, he added.