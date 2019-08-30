QCI team has established ‘identified spots’ as 100% ODF, says MMC CO

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The chief officer of Mormugao Municipal Council Gaurish Shankhwalkar, on Thursday, informed that the team of Quality Council of India (QCI), which conducted inspection of all ‘identified open defecation spots’ in the municipal jurisdiction, has established them to be 100 per cent ODF, and added that the report on the same will be submitted to the state government by the team within the next couple of days.

Speaking to this daily, the MMC chief officer told that the team of QCI conducted site inspection of all the identified open defecation spots on August 27 and 28.

“The team of QCI inspected two schools, slum dwellings, markets, Sulabh souchalayas, community toilets and other sites in the municipal jurisdiction, which they had earlier identified as facing the problem of open defecation.

After conducting site inspection, the team of QCI found that there is no open defecation there. The QCI team was satisfied and will submit the report to the state government within the next couple of days,” he disclosed.

The MMC chief officer also told that the municipal authorities have taken a declaration from the students of all schools that they are having toilet facility at their homes.

“A declaration was also given by the principles of various schools that their students, staffers including teaching and non-teaching staff are not involved in open defecation,” he said.

Earlier, MMC had conducted awareness by moving vehicle, appealing to the people not to defecate in the open. “We also have tied up with the police in order to create awareness over the open defecation,” said Shankhwalkar and further added that the police also conducted raids, and booked people involved in open defecation.

“The MMC has repaired and refurbished Sulabh and community toilets which were lying in dilapidated condition,” he added.