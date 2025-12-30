Quepem to be HQ of Goa’s third district

Name to be announced today; Oppn wants clarity on financial implications

Special Correspondent

Panaji: A third district will be soon carved out in the state with Quepem as its headquarters, which will mark a key change in the administrative composition of Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the new district will comprise the boundary-wise talukas – Dharbandora, Sanguem, Quepem and Canacona.

“Quepem will be the headquarters of this new district,” he disclosed after attending an all-party meeting.

Stating that the cabinet had cleared the third district, as also the state legislative assembly had discussed the same, the Chief Minister said it was important for Goa to have a third district because after the creation of NITI Aayog, it became important to reduce the size of districts in the country, as that would help in providing better administration to them.

“Now the maximum benefits of the administration will reach the people from all the three districts in Goa,” he noted, informing that in recent times 120 new districts have been created around the country.

“The third district will be notified soon,” Sawant maintained, adding that its name will be revealed on December 31.

Congress MLA from Quepem Altone D’Costa supported the formation of the new district, but raised concerns over the lack of financial details about it.

D’Costa also said the cabinet had already approved the district, and the all-party meeting was just a formality.

“The Opposition has not been given enough time to study the proposal,” he lamented.

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Cruz Silva said a committee formed in 2023 had prepared a report on the third district, but the document has not been shared yet.

“The Opposition MLAs have demanded the report in order to study the proposal,” he disclosed, clarifying that they are not against the formation of a new district but want clarity on its financial burden.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemao said the Opposition raised the issue of the report after which the Chief Minister assured to share it as also invite suggestions within next 10 days.

Alemao bemoaned that the government is proceeding without making the report public and relying only on a power-point presentation, calling the move hasty.