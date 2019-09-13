Raia man’s murder: 2 absconding accused held

NT NETWORK

Margao

Two out of the six persons allegedly involved in the murder of Francisco Carvalho aged 33 years from Manora-Raia whose body was found from near Borim bridge at Loutolim and who were at large, were on Thursday arrested by the Maina-Curtorim police.

The duo was found moving in the city. With the arrest of the duo, all six accused are now in police custody.

South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas, who was supervising the investigations, said that Joel Graca aged 24 of Loutolim and Orphion Colaco aged 21 of Tembi-Raia were arrested on Thursday. He said that the duo after committing the murder had left the state and visited Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai and then returned back to Margao when a police team arrested them.

SP Gawas said that their residences were raided and weapons used in the murder including knife, bottle and others were recovered. He said that police have also recovered blood-stained clothes. The duo will be produced before court on Friday to seek remand.

According to Maina-Curtorim police, Royan Alvares aged 21years, Vilton Coutinho aged 34 years and Melburn Coutinho aged 22 years all from Anuz-Nuvem, Salcete, and Valencio Vaz Manuel Vaz aged 26 years from Minglar-Shiroda are already in police custody.

SP Gawas said that on September 6, a case of unnatural death was registered at Maina-Curtorim police station after an unidentified male body was found dumped below Borim bridge. Subsequently the body was identified as that of Francisco Carvalho.