Rail track doubling will benefit tourism, augment transportation: Angadi

Vasco

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday said that doubling of rail tracks will benefit Goa in terms of tourism and transportation of goods.

Speaking at a press conference in Vasco on the sidelines of launch of a bi-weekly passenger train connecting Vasco and Belagavi, Angadi said that Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal has planned to double the railway tracks.

“As far as Goa is concerned, people are against the project. I appeal to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayush (independent charge) Shripad Naik, BJP state unit president Tendulkar and Cortalim MLA Saldanha to see that the work of doubling the railway tracks is taken up. If Goa government fails to provide land, the project may not become a reality in the state.”

“We have got 2.5 hectares of land, but we still require 1.5 hectares of land more for taking up the project,” Angadi said and added that ore and coal transportation will get a boost from the project.

Over entry and exit points at the Vasco railway station, Angadi said that “it is the duty of local police to ensure no unwanted activities take place around the Vasco railway station.”

Angadi further informed that the central government is planning to introduce utensils made of clay in trains throughout the country that will replace plastic items and artisans from Belagavi will be roped in for supply of the required material.

The Vasco-Belagavi (Belgaum) bi-weekly passenger train was flagged off from Vasco railway station.

The function was attended by Naik, Tendulkar, Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha, general manager of South Western Railway Ajay Kumar Singh, chairman and managing director of Konkan Railway Corporation Sanjay Gupta, chairman of Mormugao Port Trust Dr E Ramesh Kumar, chairman and managing director of Goa Shipyard Ltd Cmde (retd) B B Nagpal, superintendent of police (South) Arvind Gawas and others.

Angadi said that “we want to stop the use of plastics and introduce clay utensils in trains throughout India which will be a one more step towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, an initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pottery makers from Belagavi will be roped in for manufacturing items that will be required in trains, thus also generating employment.” He also said that jute bags will replace the use of plastic bags.

“The Vasco-Belagavi train service will boost tourism and trade activities, in particular the vegetable and fruit vendors from Goa and Belagavi will benefit from it. It will also benefit students since Belagavi is an educational hub,” he said.

He informed that plans are afoot to start the Vasco-Belagavi train on daily basis so that trade between Goa and Belagavi flourishes.

The Minister of State for Railways disclosed that the train will make a halt at Dudhsagar waterfalls for 10 minutes. “Dudhsagar is a famous tourist spot in Goa and, hence, the railway authorities have decided to designate a halt at the spot for 10 minutes so that travelers can enjoy the view of the waterfalls. All safety measures have been taken at the site.”