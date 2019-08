Flooding, trees falling, no power, no water, roads blocked, passengers trapped in busses. This is what Goan were faced with on the third day of incessant rains accompanied by squally winds.

Goa has been faced by unprecedented rains in the past few days. The fire department has been doing a tremendous job. But the administration disaster mangement machinery has not been up to the mark. Government has announced holiday for schools and higher secondary schools on Wednesday.