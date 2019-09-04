Rain picks up steam in Sattari

NT NETWORK

Valpoi

Sattari taluka, which recently saw devastation of crops by floods, was pounded by rains on Tuesday, causing consternation among farmers.

Standing crops, including banana and areca nut plantations, on 94 hectares of land were devastated by the recent floods and storms, causing a loss of Rs 85-95 lakh to some 1,003 farmers.

Most of the areas affected come under the

jurisdiction of Sanvorde, Nagargao and Bhirondem panchayats.

The actual crop loss is yet to be calculated as rainwater has started receding early this week.

Till date, the taluka has received over 180 inches of rain which has broken the past records of the rainfall.

Farmers rued that rain has picked up steam again, pushing up water level in rivers.

Although the Sattari farmers have been at the receiving end of the nature’s fury, they have not yet been paid compensation.

The agriculture department has said that compensation will be worked out soon.