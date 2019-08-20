‘Rain showers hampering work’

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

Ponda: Public works department (PWD) engineers present at the site at Curti Khandepar Monday said that around 12 welders are working to join the 900-mm diameter water pipeline to the original line.

Intermittent rain showers are hampering their work, they said and added that the welding work is likely to be completed by 5 am on Tuesday. The engineers said that following this, the base support for the pipeline will be fixed and by Tuesday evening, water may be released from one pipeline.

They further said that though the water supply will be resumed, it will take almost 3 to 4 hours for the water to reach Panaji and some more hours further to build up proper pressure. “There are also several tanks in Panaji which need to be filled. So considering it, by Wednesday, residents of Tiswadi and Ponda will receive proper water supply,” said a PWD engineer present at the site. He further said that technical failures or heavy rain showers could, however, affect the progress of work.

The 900-mm diameter water pipeline supplies water directly to Panaji with no interconnection in between. It has only one valve at Old Goa and from that point, the water supply from the pipeline will be linked to the 750-mm diameter pipeline to cater to the water needs of the affected areas of Ponda taluka.

Water will be reversed from Old Goa to Ponda to cater to the needs of Banastari, Bhoma and Marcel areas, PWD officials said. After resuming water supply from one pipeline, work on the second pipeline (750-mm diameter) will be taken up, the PWD officials said.