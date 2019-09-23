Rains bring bhutta in demand

Seasonal spurt in sales of corn or bhutta during monsoons gives vendors a chance to earn satisfactory livelihood over a period of two-three months, finds out Bhiva P Parab

The number of stalls selling charred corn along the roadsides increases during the monsoon as several people including tourists enjoying chomping on hot fresh bhutta that is made right in front of them.

With application of lime, salt and a bit of red chilli powder, the bhutta cobs taste delicious and there is quite a good sale of sweet corn which is good to eat and also packed with high nutrients. Corn according to nutritionists is extremely healthy as it is packed with starch, low in total fat and high in vitamin C. Corn is also a good source of fiber.

The rainy days gives a good opportunity to vendors to sell food items like charred corn, which is locally known as Makyache Bond the sale of which increases with the advancement of the rains. It gives vendors a chance to earn handsomely during the monsoon months.

This business of corn is nearly all throughout the year but it comes in the limelight during the monsoons when demand increases and several people make a stop at the roadside stalls on their way back from work. During heavy rains there is an increase in demand for the sweet and spicy food item as people can be seen buying at various stalls in the state. Demand for bhutta is almost steady throughout the year, however with the onset of monsoons the demand increases. A vendor went on to say that this business of bhutta comes into peak with the arrival of monsoon. “Several people make a stop at my stall to eat the bhutta, which is priced at Rs 20 per piece. However near the beaches the same corn is sold at higher rate of Rs 30 per piece. We apply lime, salt and a bit of red chilli powder, which gives more taste to it,” he said.

The vendor also went on to say that the number of people visiting the stall to eat varies daily, however, there is quite a good business during the monsoon, especially along the roadsides in the coastal belt of Goa where there are tourists. Plenty of Indian tourists visit the state in the rains and they are also consumers of corn. “On days of good business the number of customers cross 50, while on the other days they are less than that, however, overall if we go to see it is a good business during the rains,” said a vendor.

A customer said that during the rainy season he loves to eat bhutta along the roadside stalls as it is much more healthier than the oily street food and also reasonably priced at Rs 20. “We stop at the stall during the evening while going home after the office hours and sweet corn contains oil, which has a very good fatty acid combination and as a result, it enables omega-3 fatty acids to remove harmful fatty acids and reduces the risk of heart attack and the lime and chilli powder which is applied to the butta makes it more tastier,” he said.

Some vendors do this business only during the rains and one such vendor went on to say that he does this business only during the rains and it is a profitable business as there is no much investment and the corns which are needed are purchased from the Mapusa market on a wholesale rate. “We see that we get good quality corns as there are several tourists and also locals who come to eat the corns on our stalls. The corns mostly come from outside the state of Goa. It comes from Belagavi as local corns are not available in large

quantities.

According to the information available from the sources, there are various benefits of eating sweet corn as it helps in reducing cholesterol. Sweet corn contains soluble fiber as well which turns into a gel-like substance in the blood stream and this gel, in turn, absorbs bad cholesterol. Further sweet corn also contains carotenoids and bioflavonoids which control cholesterol levels in the blood and contains a lot of dietary fiber. The insoluble fiber helps in digestion and also prevents constipation.