Rains recede, MLAs out on inspection

The rains have receded. Goa is slowly limping back to normalcy. Now Ministers and officials are visiting the state to try and assess the damage. Now will also start an inquiry into the reasons why the state faced such unprecedented floods. And whether disaster management systems were effective or not.

The rains over the last week had created havoc in the state. Houses collapsed, trees uprooted, flood water inundating and submerging fields and villages getting evacuated. This were regular headlines. Preliminary reports say that the estimated loss could be as much as 10 crore rupees. Now comes the time where a proper estimation of the damage begins.

