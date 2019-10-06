Rajat stars in Guirim win

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A fine brace by Rajat Chodankar helped Guirim Youth and Cultural Sports Club register a comfortable 3-0 win over United Club of Nerul in their Goa Football Association Third Division league match at Poriat ground on Saturday.

After initial exchange of ends, it took Guirim 25 minutes to break the deadlock as Rajat Chodankar opened the scoring for the winners. Rajat then doubled the account in the 36th minute as the winners led 2-0 at the break.

Crossing over, nothing changed as Nerul couldn’t find the net. In the 63rd minute, Maristan Pires scored the third for the winners.

In another match at Chapora ground, Chapora Yuvak Sangh eased past Benny XI Sports Club 3-0. All the three goals were scored in the second half.

Pundalik Naik netted in the 74th minute while two goals were scored in the second half additional time through Maruti Horizon and Pawan Dhargalkar.

At Mandopa ground, Dicarpale Sports Club registered a fluent 4-0 win over Enfermos SC. Melroy Fernandes netted a brace while Reeve D’Costa and Alroy Moniz scored a goal each for the winning team.

Meanwhile at Dando ground, St Sebastian Union Club defeated United Boys of Dando 2-1. St Sebastian Union scored through Lloyd Fernandes and Sitroy Carvalo while Vishal Morajakar pulled a goal back for the losing side.

At Navelim ground, Raia Sporting Club downed Raitura Sports Club 2-1. Raitura were first to take the lead in the 12th minute through Shawn D’Souza but Raia responded with Vaidhav Naik’s brace the helped them to pocket full points.

In the match at Tilamola ground, United Boys of Ambaulim ran riot over Chandor Club with a 9-1 win.

Alex Fernandes scored a fine hat-trick while Rayson Carvalho and Dailon Carvalho scored a brace each for the winners. Kevin Fernandes and Selton Fernandes were the other goal scorers for the winning side. Richard D’Sa pulled a goal back for

Chandor.