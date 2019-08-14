Ramchandra Mule, Prakash Velip ‘ineligible’ to contest GSCB BoD polls

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a major development that could come as a shocker to the co-operative sector, the office of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies (RCS) has declared 31 nominations invalid and ineligible for contesting the election to the board of directors of the Goa State Co-operative Bank Ltd (GSCB), and include the nominations of two former chairmen of the bank – Ramchandra Naik Mule and Prakash Shankar Velip.

The election to the board of directors of the GSCB will be held on August 25 for the term 2019-2024.

The reason for rejecting these nominations is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria in terms of bye-law of the Goa Cooperative Societies Act, which states that the chairman and office bearers of apex society or federal society shall not be eligible for being re-elected for consecutive period of more than 10 years. It also states that no member shall hold the post of board of directors of more than one apex society or federal society or of two other societies.

The list of invalid nominations for contesting the election to the board of directors of the Goa State Co-operative Bank Ltd has been displayed on the notice board of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, and includes Avelino Marcos D’Silva, Francisco Philip Mascarenhas, Premanand Havlu Gaude, Rajesh Bhiso Gaonkar, Ramchandra Naik Mule, Mahesh Naik, Shashikant Punaji, Dattatray Naik, Sandesh Mandrekar, Vinay Naik, Hemant Kathane, Narayan Mandrekar, Prakash Shankar Velip, Gurudas Sawal, Vikas Prabhu, Krishna Bhomkar, Dadi Naik, Chandrakant Madhu Gaonkar, Vithoba Desai, Rajkumar Desai, Premanand Amonkar, Ulhas Shanta Faldesai, Sanjay P Sawant Dessai, Prashant Vishnu Velip, Tukaram Gaude, Sunil Gaude, Kanchan Kerkar, Vijayshri Naik, Urmila Phal Desai and Manisha Naik.

The valid nominations for contesting the election to the board of directors of GSCB include that of Upasso Gaunkar, Raju Naik, Krishna Kudnekar, Ram Chorlekar, Ashok Parab, Bablo Volvoikar, Priya Tangsali, Pandurang Kurtarkar, Balkrishna Prabhu Dessai, Sanjay Sawant Desai, Datta Hari Bhat, Dattatray Naik, Ramesh Varpekar, Ulhas Baban Phaldessai, Maruti Dessai, Premanand Chawdikar, Shrikant Naik, Umesh Shirodkar, and Rajesh Desai.

There are no valid nominations in the reserved category for Schedule Tribes and Schedule Caste as well as in the reserved category for women category.