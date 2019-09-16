Rane, Vijai, Sudin joining BJP; all dismissed as rumours!

Political rumours have started floating once again. First it was Prtapsing Rane quiting Congress to become Haryana Governor. Then Goa Forward leader Vijai Sardesai and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar joining the BJP. But Rane as well as Vijai have dismissed it as rumours. And CM also says it cannot happen.

BJP had dropped both Goa Forward and MGP from the coalition while 10 Congress and 2 MGP MLAs had merged into the BJP. But rumours started from Sunday that both Vijai and Sudin will also join the BJP