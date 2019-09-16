Monday , 16 September 2019
Breaking News

Rane, Vijai, Sudin joining BJP; all dismissed as rumours!

September 16, 2019 Video News 0 Views

Political rumours have started floating once again. First it was Prtapsing Rane quiting Congress to become Haryana Governor. Then Goa Forward leader Vijai Sardesai and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar joining the BJP. But Rane as well as Vijai have dismissed it as rumours. And CM also says it cannot happen.

BJP had dropped both Goa Forward and MGP from the coalition while 10 Congress and 2 MGP MLAs had merged into the BJP. But rumours started from Sunday that both Vijai and Sudin will also join the BJP

Check Also

Vishwajeet threatened me & shut down GMC canteen: Mayekar

Canteen contractor of GMC at Bambolim Ranjan Mayekar has alleged that health minister Vishwajeet Rane …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011