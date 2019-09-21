Rape case: aspiring swimmer deposes

Mapusa : The minor girl allegedly raped by swimming coach, and her parents have deposed before a local magistrate in Mapusa.

Mapusa police have completed the process of recording the statement of minor girl allegedly raped by Surajit Ganguly, and her parents before local magistrate in Mapusa. Also, medical examination of the girl was conducted on Friday. Following request of Mapusa police, the victim minor girl and her parents had agreed to travel to Goa to record their statement under Section 164 of CrPC. Police sources informed the girl along with her parents arrived on Wednesday and subsequently the process of recording statement was completed.

Sources informed that panchanama of the crime spot was also conducted.

A team of police, who had gone to West Bengal, had already recorded initial statement of the victim girl under Section 161 of CrPC. Even the device which was used for recording the crime has been attached by police.

It may be recalled that on September 5, the Mapusa police had registered an offence against swimming coach Ganguly for allegedly raping the minor girl. A complaint was filed with Rishra police station in Hooghly district in West Bengal, following which police had booked the swimming coach under sections 451, 354, 376, 506(ii) of Indian Penal Code, Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act, sections 6 and 8 of POCSO Act. Police said that the accused had molested the minor girl between March 14 and August 28.