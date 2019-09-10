Rape case: police team likely to leave for Bengal today to record swimmer’s statement

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

A team of Mapusa police is likely to leave for West Bengal on Tuesday to record statement of 15-year-old victim girl in connection with the rape case allegedly involving swimming coach Surajit Ganguly.

After having got the custody of alleged accused, the police will be recording statements of the minor girl and her parents, who are currently in West Bengal.

“A team of Mapusa police is most likely to travel to West Bengal tomorrow (Tuesday)to record statements of minor victim and her parents; medical examination will be also conducted,” informed Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Prabhudessai.

Police sources informed that the alleged accused swimming coach has admitted to his involvement in the crime.

In a bid to avoid arrest, the alleged accused, who was on run after checking out from a hotel in Bhopal, had travelled to Bengaluru, informed the police, adding “then he travelled via road to Chennai and took a flight to Delhi.”

The swimming coach, who was arrested at Kashmere Gate in New Delhi, was on Sunday remanded to six-day police custody by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa.

The accused was brought to Goa early Sunday morning by a flight from New Delhi. Consequently, the Mapusa police formally arrested him.

On Saturday, the Mapusa police approached the Tis Hazari court in New Delhi and sought a transit remand to bring the accused to Goa. Accordingly, the court granted a three-day transit remand,

Last week, the Mapusa police registered offences against the accused after a two-page complaint, written in Bengali, was filed by the victim’s father. The complaint was emailed to the Mapusa police by the Rishra police station in the Hoogly district of West Bengal.

The police have booked the swimming coach under Section 451 (trespass), Section 354 (molestation), Section 376 (rape) and Section 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code; Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act and Sections 6 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.