Rath Yatra concludes; 11-day celebrations begin at Partagali Jeevottam Math today

Canacona: Shree Ram Digvijaya Rath Yatra from Badrinath to Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math at Canacona concluded on Wednesday, and the Math is all set and organised to celebrate the spiritual and historic Panchashatabdi Mahotsav – 550th celebrations of the Math tradition.

The 11-day spiritual event scheduled from November 27 to December 7 will witness spiritual as well as cultural programmes.

On this occasion, a 77-ft tall bronze statue of Shree Ram installed at the Ramayan Theme Park will be inaugurated at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by the inauguration of a 3D project mapping light and sound show.

A Sneha Patra has been ceremoniously presented to the Mathadhipati of Shree Palimaru Math, Shreemad Vidyadheesha Teerth Swamiji and Pattashishya Shreemad Vidyarajeshwara Teerth Swamiji, as well as to Shree Saunsthan Gaudapadacharya Kavale Mathadheesh Shreemad Shivananda Saraswati Swamiji and Shree Chitrapur Mathadheesh Shreemad Sadyojat Shankarashram Swamiji, inviting them to grace the celebrations.

Daily rituals, daily havans, Utsav rituals, cultural programmes, and social programmes including planting of saplings, blood donation, health check-up camp, and a cleanliness drive will be held.

The cultural programmes will continue till December 6.

Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan, Niladri Kumar, Maithili Thakur, and Mahesh Kale will perform bhakti songs and bhajans during the celebration.

Cultural programmes by various groups and artists from India including special children will be performed at the Madhva-Narayana Mantap.

The event is expected to draw thousands of devotees from across India and abroad and all the transport and accommodation arrangements for the convenience of the devotees are diligently done so that people coming from far will not be inconvenienced.

For security and verification purposes, everyone attending the programme is required to carry their Aadhaar card or any valid Government ID to avoid any inconvenience at the venue.