Dussehra, the biggest festival of Karnataka is celebrated with prominence in especially the southern part that was once the kingdom of Mysore. Goddess Durga is worshipped as Chamundeshwari and is the principal deity of the festival. In Bengal and the North East, the festival is celebrated on the scale of Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. In Gujarat, and now in a significant part of western India, Dussehra comes after Navratri with the dandiya and the garba dances for nine nights preceding the tenth day festival and visarjan. By the time the third edition of the ‘Ramponnkaramchem Fest’ ends at Arambol beach on September 29, it will be time to get ready for the first of the Navratri nights. The Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmi marks the end of the monsoon and the period wherein one prepared for war. The weapons and tools are cleaned and worshipped. In the Indo-Gangetic plains, it is marked by the ‘Ram Leela’ that commemorates the slaying of Ravana by Lord Ram. Ravana is always depicted as a giant with a long moustache that lends its name to one of the pioneer plants on coastal sand dunes.

It is a plant that creeps long distances on the sand. It is a thorny, slender stem that is pale green to grey and reminiscent of Ravana’s long moustache. ‘Ravaana misshe’ is what they call it in Tamil and Kannada, the so-called Dravidian languages that has words with roots in Sanskrit. Like the origin of the ‘mando’ of Goa that was earlier attributed to Africa, but actually has its roots in the island of Borneo, future researchers may one day turn the etymology of Kannada on its head. Be that as it may, Spinifix littoreus or Ravana’s Moustache blissfully grows on all the beaches on either coast of India. It is now threatened by the so-called ‘development’ that is more like ‘devil-opment’ that sends the vegetation on the coastal sand dunes to hell!

Ravana’s Moustache grows in association with the ‘goat’s foot creeper’ (Ipomoea pes-caprae) and the Lingudd or Nirgud bush (vitex negundo) which can be seen at Calangute beach, a short distance from the Rotunda and steps near Calangute Residency. It is the cover picture of the Botanical Society of Goa’s report entitled ‘Sand Dune Vegetation of Goa: Conservation and Management’ co-authored in 2002 by Kasturi N Desai and Arvind G Untawale, both of them no longer on this good Earth. The Spinifex littoreus may soon follow them if we do not take some steps to protect these threatened plants. One can still find a few of these plants in Arambol and Keri but it is near extinct on the beach stretch from Aguada to Baga, where it abounded in my childhood. The spiny ball-like fruit would tumble along the beach when there was a slight breeze. One noticed the spine-balls because the spines pierced one’s flesh as sharply as a porcupine’s quill. It is for the same reason that one notices its absence now. The Ravana’s Moustache needs to be protected now especially as we celebrate Dussehra this

