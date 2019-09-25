RBI slaps 6-month curbs on PMC Bank

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed stringent restrictions on the Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank) under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect.

It restricts depositors of PMC Bank from withdrawing a sum exceeding Rs 1,000 of the total balance in every savings bank account or current account.

The Mumbai cooperative is also debarred from granting or renewing any loans and advances, make investments, incur liability, borrow funds, accept fresh deposits, disburse any payment in discharge of its liabilities, enter into any arrangement and sell or transfer any of its properties or assets, as per the apex bank directions.

The RBI directions are for a period of six months and have come into immediate effect. In its notification, the RBI added, “The issue of the directions should not, per se, be construed as cancellation of banking licence. The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till further notice. The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances.” The directions are imposed under sub-section (1) of Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with Section 56 of the said Act, says RBI. Both the sections are to “prevent the affairs of any banking company being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of the depositors or in a manner prejudicial to the interests of the banking company.”

The restrictions on the PMC Bank have put in jeopardy its proposed merger with Mapusa Urban Cooperative Bank.

With PMC Bank under restrictions, it is doubtful whether Mapusa Urban will get the RBI nod to close the merger deal, said banking sources to ‘The Navhind Times’.

Chaos reigns at PMC Bank’s Mapusa branch

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Chaos reigned outside the Peddem branch of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank) on Tuesday as a large number of customers rushed to it after news of the restrictions imposed by RBI spread like wild fire.

The aggrieved customers demanded to allow withdrawal from at least the saving account however the bank official assured that the money is safe and requested the to exercise patience.

The customers expressed anger and frustration as they had to return empty handed. A customer Feroz Khan said, “We have received message from the bank that RBI has imposed restriction on the withdrawal limit. Our hard-earned money which we have deposited in the bank cannot be withdrawn.”

“If the government starts harassing people then how can the public manage? Only withdrawal of Rs 1,000 is allowed then how a businessman with current account holder will manage his business,” questioned Khan.

A housewife said, “We have got all our money in the bank and how are we supposed to manage. If customers were earlier informed they could have withdrawn some amount. Now in this situation, we are helpless despite of having money in the account we cannot do anything.”

Speaking to media persons, branch manager L Khan informed, “RBI has imposed restriction under Section 35 A of banking regulation act and has raised certain query and we have been given six months time to solve it. If we do so before six months then we will get relief earlier.”