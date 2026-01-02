Rd safety council orders audit of pedestrian infra, flags risky zones

Panaji: The State Road Safety Council has directed the Public Works Department and other agencies to address gaps in pedestrian infrastructure, acting on Supreme Court directions issued in the case of S Rajaseekaran versus Union of India. The council directed agencies to audit existing pedestrian infrastructure for compliance with Ministry of Urban Affairs guidelines and Indian Roads Congress standards.

The council identified several high-risk locations, including the Margao subway for lack of proper lighting, and the Bambolim subway for lighting and poor drainage.

During a recent council meeting, officials reviewed road accident data for 2025, which recorded 229 fatalities till November. Of these, 53 were pedestrians, accounting for nearly one-fourth of all deaths.

The Supreme Court directions issued in October 2025 require road-owning agencies to conduct structured assessments of footpaths and pedestrian zones, identify chronic hotspots and remove encroachments. The court also called for the deployment of automated camera-based monitoring systems, physical deterrents such as bollards and guardrails, and the use of GIS mapping and photographic documentation to ensure sustained protection of pedestrian spaces.

The SC observed that many pedestrian subways and foot overbridges remain unsafe due to poor maintenance, lack of lighting, absence of CCTV coverage and missing panic alert systems.

To discourage jaywalking and unsafe crossings, the council directed the construction of two-metre-high barricades at vulnerable locations.

The Panchayat Department has been instructed to remove encroachments obstructing footpaths, which force pedestrians onto carriageways.

The Supreme Court directions also require a review of infrastructure at public transport nodes such as bus terminals and railway stations. Measures such as shaded waiting areas, tactile paving and redesign of conflict points are to be considered through joint audits involving transport and municipal agencies.

The second week of January has been designated as State Road Safety Week, during which awareness programmes will be conducted to promote safe pedestrian practices and proper use of designated facilities.