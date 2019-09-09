Readying for the Vibrant Goa summit, October 17-19

A seven-member Vibrant Goa team returned last week from successful Israel road show, reports Team B&C

Efforts are all out to make the Vibrant Goa summit a success. A seven-member team of local businessmen and led by Joshua Desouza, Mapusa MLA and vice chairman, Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) recently returned after concluding a road show in Israel.

Vinay Verma, trustee, Vibrant Goa Foundation, said that the trip was a success owing to its business possibilities for all the delegates. According to Verma, the key sectors that can benefit from the Goa-Israel trade collaborations are in aquaculture, solar power, water harvesting and cognitive thinking curriculum in the field of education. “The manufacturers association of Israel is keen on having tie ups and joint ventures with Goa and India based companies in the fields of agro, water and defence,” said Verma.

During the road show meetings were held with the Federation of Israeli Chamber of Commerce, Israel Technology Transfer Organisation, Israel – India chamber of commerce, manufacturer’s associations of Israel along with networking meetings.

The meeting convened with the Sheba Medical Centre was one of the highlights of the road- show as Goan delegates got a glimpse of Israeli advancements in preventive medicine, hospital- at- home, advanced rehab, tele- medicine among other innovations. Verma pointed out that, there is lot of potential for collaborations between medical institutions of the two states.

Post the road-show a twelve-member Israeli trade delegation have confirmed their participation at the Vibrant Goa Summit to be held from October 17-19, at SP Mukherjee Stadium. Notable among the delegates is, Anat Bernstein, managing partner, A & G Consultants who are marketing consultants to over 200 Israeli manufacturers.

The Goan trade delegation conducted B2B meetings in the fields of chemicals, energy storage, power generation, automation and electricals. The opportunities look abundant and the visit is hopefully just a beginning of some big developments in the near future, said delegates from the state. “The industrial eco system of Israel is pro-innovation and they are more than keen to join hands with Indian companies for joint ventures, imports and exports,” said Verma.

The seven person Vibrant Goa delegation to Israel comprised Joshua Desouza, MLA, Vinay Verma, Powertrac Corporation, Anurag Walawalkar, managing partner, Fluid and Power Automation LLP, Manoj Patil, managing director, Armour Office Automation, Vijay Thomas, Tangentia Inc, Pravin Kakode, Upgrade Enterprises and Yatin Kanekar, Infipre and Scrrapy.