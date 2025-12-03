Recognising our own

Goa can become a more gratitude-oriented society recognising contribution at every level

This week, an institution from Porvorim came up with the slogan ‘Let’s Honour Our Heroes’. Its goal was simple: to pay tribute to the achievers who might have reached the evening of their lives, and who need to be appreciated.

It can be argued that Goa often under-recognises its achievers, especially compared to the visibility they receive once they leave the state, or even before they return here. Many achievers who trace their roots to Goa have, in fact, mostly earned name and fame outside our small state. Part of this comes from Goa’s limited cultural institutions and a long-standing habit of celebrating heritage more than contemporary accomplishment. Awards, archives and public honours tend to be inconsistent. This only means that scientists, writers, artists, scholars, athletes and innovators frequently go unnoticed at home.

This highlights a structural gap in how the region nurtures, records and celebrates its own talent. Many Goan achievers lie unrecognised back home and might receive the notice they deserve only when it’s too late. Sometimes this happens when some remote media publication half a world away draws attention to their unexpected achievements. To go into names here might be both risky and unfair because given the lack of sufficient inputs and mapping of such achievers, there is no guarantee that the listing is even remotely complete.

Denying achievers their due place and merit harms society because it weakens the incentive structure that drives excellence. People lose motivation to innovate, work hard or contribute publicly when they see that talent is ignored or sidelined. It breeds cynicism and lowers trust in institutions. It also encourages mediocrity or patronage over merit. Furthermore, younger generations receive the message that achievement doesn’t matter unless backed by politics or visibility. This drains ambition and reduces the pool of future role models. Ultimately, a society that fails to honour its achievers also fails to harness their skills. Ideas and inspiration come at a discount. The result is cultural stagnation.

It is never too late to start. Currently, only a few get recognised. They deserve to be acknowledged for their contribution to society, not for political or other reasons. The main journalists’ body has taken the initiative. Veteran journalists and others who have contributed much to the field of journalism in the state are celebrated. A few other professional bodies may be doing the same. In the field of art and culture, Goans contributed immensely to Bollywood, especially in music. Also, in the 20th century, hundreds of Goans served in the Defence, but very few received recognition in the state. Many great Goans died as unsung heroes in their homeland.

Goa can become a more gratitude-oriented, appreciation-offering society by building consistent, inclusive habits of recognising contribution at every level. This should not come only after national awards or external validations arrive. This means strengthening institutions that document and honour achievement. Among these could be local contemporary archives, cultural centres, sports bodies and literary forums. It could also translate to creating regular community-driven awards free from political patronage, encouraging the media to highlight local talent and fostering school-level practices of acknowledging effort and service.

More than this, such an effort would also require a shift in mindset: valuing everyday contributors, including teachers, nurses, musicians, activists, village innovators and writers, and celebrating them publicly and promptly. Over time, these small, steady acts build a culture where appreciation is normal, not exceptional.