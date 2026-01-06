Recognising talent in Konkani tiatr

NT BUZZ

A celebration of excellence in Konkani tiatr was marked by the hosting of the ‘SUPER8OTT Tiatr Awards 2025’ at the Ravindra Bhavan Conference Hall, Margao. The event was organised to recognise and promote tiatrs released on the digital platform SUPER8OTT during the

year 2025.

The awards function was presented by founder of SUPER8OTT platform Joywin Fernandes and graced by the presence of chief guest Fr. Eremito Rebello. In his address, Fr. Rebello appreciated the efforts of SUPER8OTT in preserving and promoting Konkani tiatr culture in the digital era. He encouraged artistes to continue producing meaningful tiatrs, while adapting to new platforms without losing cultural values.

Besides the tiatr artistes who won various award, Joseph Pacceli Pereira was honoured with the Promoting Konkani Stage Heritage Award for his reviews of tiatr performances in The Navhind Times. He thanked the organisers and said he would continue supporting and documenting Konkani tiatr.

The evening featured live performances by artistes like Olga Vaz, Mukesh Gatwal, Peter–Roshan, Lawry Travasso, Sheena Gracias, Rioma and Myron, Jose Mascarenhas, Francis de Tuem, Rosario de Benaulim, Avers and Valency, Soccoro de Santa Cruz, Tony de Ribandar and Prajakta Kavlekar, Comedian Aston and Rizma. It was hosted by Comedian Agostinho, Benzer, Vilban, Rioma, Aplon,

and John D’Silva.